'Maybe I'm With My Ex...': Jasmin Walia Shares Cryptic Video Amid Hardik Pandya Dating 24-Year-Old Model Mahieka Sharma

UK-based singer Jasmin Walia, best known for Bom Diggy Bom, was reportedly in a relationship with cricketer Hardik Pandya. While the two never confirmed their romance, Walia recently shared a cryptic video on her social media amid news of Pandya finding new love with 24-year-old model Mahieka Sharma.

On Thursday, Jasmin shared a video on her Instagram, dressed in a shimmery bodycon maxi dress, posing in a bathroom. The words on the video read: "Maybe I am single. Maybe I'm with my ex. Maybe I'm yours. Maybe it's Maybelline."

The lines used by Jasmin in her video are from Maybelline's tagline, which featured Miley Cyrus in a recent September 2025 campaign that reimagined the iconic jingle and explored the theme of 'Maybe' and its inherent possibilities.

Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya's Relationship

Reports about Pandya’s breakup with Jasmin surfaced after fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Their relationship had gained public attention when the singer was frequently seen at Pandya’s matches, including on the Mumbai Indians’ team bus with the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) after an IPL match in 2025, and when they shared photos from a vacation in Greece.

Dating rumours between Jasmin and Hardik initially began after the duo posted separate photos from the same locations, including that Greece trip.

Currently, Hardik is in a relationship with Mahieka. The couple made their relationship official after being spotted arriving at Mumbai airport together, marking their first public appearance.

Pandya was previously married to model Natasa Stankovic. They parted ways in 2024 and are now co-parenting their son, Agastya.