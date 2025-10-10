 'Rest In Peace Praa': Salman Khan Mourns His Tiger 3 Co-star Varinder Singh Ghuman's Demise
Actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away on Thursday, October 9, 2025. He had worked with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, and the superstar took to social media to mourn his demise. Apart from Salman, even Sidharth Malhotra and Milap Zaveri mourned the actor's death.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
X (Twitter): Salman Khan

Actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away on Thursday, October 9, 2025. He died due to cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar. Varinder had worked with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, and the superstar took to social media to mourn his demise.

Salman shared a picture with Varinder from the sets of Dabangg and wrote, "Rest in peace praa . Vil miss paaji (sic)."

Varinder's first Hindi film was Roar Tigers Of The Sundarbans, and the trailer of the movie was launched by Salman. After Roar, the Punjabi actor had worked in films like Marjaavaan and Tiger 3.

Sidharth Malhotra & Milap Zaveri Mourn Varinder Singh Ghuman's Demise

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story to mourn Varinder's death. He shared a picture with him and wrote, "Om Shanti."

Marjaavaan director Milap Zaveri also shared a picture from the sets of the film, and wrote, "RIP @veervarindersinghghuman bhai. How unpredictable life is. Will always cherish the memories we shared on #Marjaavaan."

Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Actor's Body Turned Black & Blue; Family Accuses Hospital Of Negligence
Varinder Singh Ghuman's Death Reason

Reportedly, Ghuman was being treated for a bicep injury through a standard surgical procedure. But, during the treatment, doctors found him unresponsive because he experienced a fatal cardiac arrest. According to a report in Aaj Tak, Varinder's family has accused the hospital of negligence. Reportedly, his body had turned black and blue after his demise.

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Co-Star & Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Dies At 41 Due To Heart Attack...
Who Was Varinder Singh Ghuman?

Varinder was a professional bodybuilder and actor. In 2009, he won the title of Mr. India and got the 2nd place in Mr. Asia pageant. In 2012, he made his acting debut with an appearance in the Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again, and later starred in Hindi movies like Roar Tigers of the Sundarbans, Marjaavaan, and Tiger 3.

