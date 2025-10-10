Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Actor's Body Turned Black & Blue; Family Accuses Hospital Of Negligence

Instagram: Varinder Singh Ghuman

Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away on Thursday, October 9, 2025. Reportedly, the Tiger 3 actor passed away due to cardiac arrest while he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar.

According to reports, Ghuman was being treated for a bicep injury through a standard surgical procedure. But, during the treatment, doctors found him unresponsive because he experienced a fatal cardiac arrest. While the medical team tried to save him, he passed at around 5:30 pm.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, the actor's family has accused the hospital of negligence. Reportedly, his body had turned black and blue.

Former MP Sushil Kumar Rinku stated that the actor's death was suspicious and he demanded an investigation. Rinku also said that the family deserves justice. Even Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat mourned Ghuman's demise and said strict action would be taken if negligence was found.

Who Was Varinder Singh Ghuman?

Varinder was a professional bodybuilder and actor. In 2009, he won the title of Mr. India and got the 2nd place in Mr. Asia. In 2012, he made his acting debut with an appearance in the Punjabi film Kabaddi Once Again. He made his Hindi debut with the movie Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, which also starred Abhinav Shukla, Nora Fatehi, and others. He later appeared in films like Marjaavaan and Tiger 3.

Varinder Singh Ghuman's Last Instagram Post

While Varinder passed away on Thursday, his last Instagram post was on Wednesday, in which he had mourned the demise of singer Rajvir Jawanda.

Ghuman had posted, "RIP Brother💔 Punjab ate punjabi music industry nu bhut vada ghata hai, Waheguru Pariwar nu bal bakshe."