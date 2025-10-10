 Amitabh Bachchan Buys 3 Plots In Alibag Worth Over ₹6.6 Crore
Amitabh Bachchan Buys 3 Plots In Alibag Worth Over ₹6.6 Crore

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan | Tumblr/ @srbachchan

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has purchased three adjoining plots in Alibag, Raigad district, for a total consideration exceeding ₹6.6 crore, according to documents accessed from the property registration data given by CRE Matrix - A Real Estate Data Analytics Firm'.

The properties, located in HOABL Alibag Phase 2, were sold by HOABL Landbuild Pvt Ltd. The transactions were registered on October 7, 2025.

As per the documents, Bachchan bought Plot No. 98 admeasuring 2,734 sq. ft for Rs 1.88 crore, paying a stamp duty of Rs 11.32 lakh, Plot No. 97 admeasuring 2,776 sq. ft for Rs 1.92 crore, with Rs 11.52 lakh as stamp duty, and Plot No. 96 admeasuring 4,047 sq. ft for Rs 2.78 crore, paying Rs 16.74 lakh as stamp duty.

The combined built-up area of the three plots totals 9,557 sq. ft, bringing the cumulative transaction value to Rs 6.59 crore.

Alibag has become a preferred destination for industrialists, celebrities, and high-net-worth individuals seeking luxury holiday homes. Over the past year, the coastal town has seen several high-profile land and villa purchases, indicating continued demand for premium coastal real estate near Mumbai.

