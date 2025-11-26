Anupamaa Written Update, November 26: Trouble Mounts As Anupama Faces Jail Threat

Anupamaa | Star Plus

In today's episode of Anupamaa (Wednesday, November 26), Anupama receives a call from the director, who tells her that people have fallen ill after eating the food she sent. This leaves Anupama stressed. However, her Dance Ranis team members tell her not to worry if she hasn't done anything wrong.

Cut to the Kothari house, Gautam buys all the products from Baa's Lee Shaw's, once again planning something sinful. Meanwhile, Rahi and Mahi get into a fight as Rahi struggles to manage the kitchen responsibilities while focusing on her studies. An excited Prem asks Rahi about her classes, and she tells him that she didn't go because Motiba's guests arrived at the house. Hearing this, Motiba scolds Rahi for acting like a bechari instead of a bahu.

Prem then tells Rahi that he has received an order to curate a special menu. Rahi celebrates Prem's small win and suggests sharing the good news with everyone. However, Prem stops her, saying, "Mujhe kisi ko nahi batana." To cheer him up, Rahi gifts Prem an apron.

Meanwhile, Anupama reaches the set, where the director accuses her of sending contaminated food and holds her responsible for the crew's health issues. Anupama repeatedly denies being the one who sent the food. The director then says that she will have to pay for the damages and might even have to go to jail if necessary.

Just then, he receives a call with someone informing him that the heroine has left the shoot and her family is planning to file a case against the production.

The director instructs the team to record videos of Anupama and everyone else, along with their names, phone numbers, and IDs for proof. He then fires Jaspreet from the job, leaving Anupama heartbroken.

On the other hand, Pari receives a call from her father, asking when she will return. She replies that she is enjoying her stay and has also secured a job as a costume stylist. Pari therefore decides to stay longer in Mumbai.

In the promo for the upcoming episode, the police arrive at Baa's house, stating that the homemade product she sold has caused allergic reactions among consumers.