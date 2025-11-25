 Anupamaa Written Update, November 25: Anupama & Rajni Tai's Reunion Brings Emotional Confessions
In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anupama requests Rajni Tai to convince Sarita Tai to rejoin the Dance Ranis team. However, the other team members are unhappy with this decision. Later, in an emotional conversation, Rajni Tai opens up to Anupama about her late husband and her children.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
The latest episode of Anupamaa opens with Anupama and her Dance Ranis team practising dance. Meanwhile, Rajni tai (Nagar Sevika) arrives to meet her old friend Anupama. She has specially taken a day's leave to catch up with her.

Cut to the Kothari house, Gautam tells Parag and Motiba that the Nagar Sevika of Purvichaya Chawl is with them. When Parag hears her full name, Rajni Desai, he and Motiba say that the name sounds familiar. Gautam later secretly informs Motiba that Purvichaya is the chawl where Anupama lives. Motiba then suggests that they should refrain from giving the notice before the chawl's demolition, as she wants to see Anupama thrown out of her house.

As Rajni tells her story to Anupama, Anupama is shocked to learn that Rajni married Raghuvir Desai not out of love, but for the sake of her career. Rajni further confesses that back then she used to love someone else. However, she says she always respected her husband. She recalls how her husband was killed because of politics. Rajni also tells Anupama that she has a son and a daughter.

When Anupama shares her own life story, Rajni becomes emotional and asks her friend to tell her if she ever needs anything. At this, Anupama remembers how the residents of Purvichaya requested her to speak up against the demolition of their chawl. However, instead of that, she asks Rajni to help persuade Sarita tai to rejoin the Dance Ranis.

On the other hand, Raja creates a scene at home and accuses his family members of ruining his personal and professional life. Meanwhile, Rahi and Mahi get into a heated argument, and Khyati sides with her daughter-in-law. Motiba intervenes, calls out Rahi and Khyati, and warns them to stay away from Mahi.

Meanwhile, Jaspreet is seen helping Pari secure a job in Mumbai. Later, in the promo, Anupama is scolded by the director for sending bad food that caused people on the set to fall ill. The director tells Anupama that she will have to pay for this and might even have to go to jail.

