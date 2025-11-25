120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 4: Farhan Akhtar's Film Fails First Monday Test, Collects ₹1.40 Crore

Farhan Akhtar’s latest war drama, 120 Bahadur, saw a massive dip in its box office collection on its fourth day (Monday, November 24), as it earned Rs 1.40 crore in India. Released on Friday, the film opened to a mixed response, facing competition from Mastiii 4.

According to Sacnilk, 120 Bahadur's box office day wise box office collections are:

- Day 1 (Friday): Rs 2.25 crore

- Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 3.85 crore

- Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 4 crore

- Day 4 (Monday): Rs 1.40 crore

This brings the total domestic collection to approximately Rs 11.50 crore. Despite its star power and cinematic scale, 120 Bahadur struggled to maintain momentum after the weekend.

While critics have praised the scale and performances, the Monday collection of 120 Bahadur indicates that the film is facing a challenge in sustaining audience interest beyond the opening weekend. It looks like the clash with Mastiii 4 and niche war-epic appeal may have contributed to the plateau in collections.

As the week progresses, box office analysts will watch closely whether 120 Bahadur can pick up during the weekdays or if it will remain confined to moderate earnings.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, 120 Bahadur is inspired by the legendary 1962 Battle of Rezang La and stars Farhan as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee. The ensemble cast includes Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo, and Eijaz Khan.

Produced under Excel Entertainment by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, in collaboration with Amit Chandrra’s Trigger Happy Studios, the film was shot extensively across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.

Promising a visually immersive experience, 120 Bahadur showcases sprawling battle sequences, the stark snow-covered terrain of Ladakh, and a cinematic portrayal of valor and sacrifice. Each frame is designed as a tribute to the soldiers of the historic battle.