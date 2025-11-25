 'Life Stripped Everything Away': Celina Jaitly Pens An Emotional Yet Strong Post Amid Domestic Violence Case Against Husband Peter Haag
On Tuesday, it was revealed that actress Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence case against her husband Peter Haag. The actress on her Instagram penned an emotional yet strong post in which she has mentioned about her husband, her brother, and her parents. She has also confirmed that she is heading for a divorce.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Peter Hag / Celina Jaitly |

On Tuesday, it was revealed that actress Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence case against her husband Peter Haag. The actress on her Instagram penned an emotional yet strong post in which she has mentioned about her husband, her brother, and her parents. She has also confirmed that she is heading for a divorce.

Celina wrote, "#courage #divorce | In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system. I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me. Life stripped everything away. People I trusted walked away. Promises I believed in broke in silence (sic)."

The No Entry actress further wrote, "But the storm did not drown me. It delivered me. It tossed me out of violent waters onto warm sands. It forced me to meet the woman inside me who refuses to die. Because I am a soldier’s daughter. Raised on courage, discipline, grit, resilience, fire & faith. I have been taught to get up when the world wants me to fall. To fight when my heart is breaking. To show no mercy when I have been wronged. To survive even when it feels impossible. My priority remains fighting for my soldier brother, fighting for my children’s love, fighting for my dignity. A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities, abandonment perpetrated upon me. (sic)."

In her post, she has further thanked her legal team.

"Here is to the year that will not break me. Here is to the year I rise higher than the storm. Here is to the year I reclaim everything that was taken from. #divorce #womensrights #womenofindia #heartache (sic)," she concluded.

Celina Jaitly-Peter Haag Wedding Date

Celina and Peter got married in 2011. A year later, in 2012, they were blessed with twin boys. After five years, in 2017, the couple were blessed with twin boys again, but one of them died due to a heart defect.

So, the couple currently has three kids.

