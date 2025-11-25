 Celina Jaitly Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband Peter Haag After 15 Years Of Marriage: 'Mental & Physical Torture Over Years'
Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has approached metropolitan magistrate court, Andheri for domestic violence against her husband Peter Haag. Jaitly has cited numerous instances in her plea because of which she is diagnosed with a Psychovegetative Overload on account of the severe abuse she suffered at the hands of the Respondent husband.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
Mumbai: Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has approached metropolitan magistrate court, Andheri for domestic violence against her husband Peter Haag. The court has hearing her plea has issued notice to Haag to appear before the court by December 12.

Jaitly had last week filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband Haag through her lawyers Sandeep Kapur and Niharika Karanjawala Misra from Karanjawala & Co.

Jaitly and Haag married in September 2010 and have three children. Jaitly has accused Haag of mental and physical torture over the years which she said was intensified after 2019.

Jaitly has cited numerous instances in her plea because of which she is diagnosed with a Psychovegetative Overload on account of the severe abuse she suffered at the hands of the Respondent husband.

She has in her complaint claimed that there have been several instances of "gaslighting, arm-twisting, trust issues, emotional unavailability and multiple insecurities of the Respondent. His actions have severely compromised the Complainant's confidence, dignity and self-esteem which has belittled her as a human being."

She has further alleged that Haag had "hoodwinked her into giving him control of her assets and finances. He has taken advantage of her by pressurising her to transfer ownership of her residence at Mumbai to his name while she was undergoing severe depression after the death of her newborn child and both parents within a few months of each other."

Jaitly has also filed a suit before the Bombay city civil court for cancellation of a gift deed dated Jan 14, 2019, wherein she had gifted shared household property to Peter. The suit is now matter scheduled for hearing and final disposal.

