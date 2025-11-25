 Arjun Bijlani Puts Wife Neha Swami's Pregnancy Rumours To Rest, Calls Them 'Craziest'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArjun Bijlani Puts Wife Neha Swami's Pregnancy Rumours To Rest, Calls Them 'Craziest'

Arjun Bijlani Puts Wife Neha Swami's Pregnancy Rumours To Rest, Calls Them 'Craziest'

'Rise And Fall' winner Arjun Bijlani clarified rumours about his wife Neha Swami being pregnant again, calling the rumours 'craziest.' Many mistook his recent Instagram post, which featured photos and videos from Bharti Singh's baby shower. Even Nakuul Mehta congratulated Arjun and Neha, but it was later clarified that the post was actually for Bharti

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Arjun Bijlani | Instagram

Recently, rumours have been swirling about actor Arjun Bijlani's wife, Neha Swami, being pregnant again. The Rise And Fall winner addressed these speculations, calling them the 'craziest rumours.' The actor clarified, firmly debunking the reports and confirming that there is no truth to them.

Filmygyan uploaded a clip on social media where Arjun is seen clarifying that his recent post on Instagram made many believe that his wife Neha is pregnant again.

He uploaded a slew of photos and video for Bharti Singh's baby shower that was misunderstood as Arjun's wife Neha's baby shower by many. Clarifying the same, Arjun said, "Craziest rumour recently- Neha is pregnant again (sic)."

Read Also
Arjun Bijlani WINS Rise And Fall, Takes Home ₹28 Lakh After Defeating Aarush Bhola & Arbaz Patel:...
article-image

He further added, "Bharti ke usme wo pehle photo waisi dal gayi thi, team ne daal thi and then everyone is wishing me. I was like mera nahi hai yaar, aage bhi photo dekho, Bharti kaa hai (sic) (In Bharti's post, that first photo was uploaded by the team, and then everyone started wishing me. I was like, it's not mine, yaar. Look at the next photo, it's Bharti's)."

FPJ Shorts
Cyclone Senyar Likely To Form In 48 Hours In Malaysia, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In THESE Indian States; Check Details
Cyclone Senyar Likely To Form In 48 Hours In Malaysia, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In THESE Indian States; Check Details
Mumbai: Woman Slaps Man On Govandi Railway Platform For Staring, Making Obscene Gestures; Watch Viral Video
Mumbai: Woman Slaps Man On Govandi Railway Platform For Staring, Making Obscene Gestures; Watch Viral Video
MCC Revises NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule; Check Important Dates
MCC Revises NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule; Check Important Dates
Why Your Income Tax Refund Gets Delayed? 5 Key Reasons Behind Slow Processing Explained
Why Your Income Tax Refund Gets Delayed? 5 Key Reasons Behind Slow Processing Explained

In Bharti's baby shower post, Arjun captioned it "0 marks for guessing that I’m team baby girl 👼🏻🩷🎀 (sic)." This made Nakuul Mehta comment, "Many congratulations Arjun to the three of you ❤️," thinking that his wife Neha is pregnant. This further made Arjun clarify in the reply, saying, "bhartis not mine 😂."

As per Bollywood Shaaadis, Arjun and Neha met each other in a party through a common friend. After dating each other for several years, the duo got married on May 20, 2013 at ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. In 2015, they welcomed a baby boy named Ayaan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Peter Hagg Threw & Broke Things, Took Advantage Of Celina Jaitly's Emotionally Depressed State':...

'Peter Hagg Threw & Broke Things, Took Advantage Of Celina Jaitly's Emotionally Depressed State':...

'Life Stripped Everything Away': Celina Jaitly Pens An Emotional Yet Strong Post Amid Domestic...

'Life Stripped Everything Away': Celina Jaitly Pens An Emotional Yet Strong Post Amid Domestic...

Who Is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's Australian Husband & Hotelier, Now Accused Of Domestic Violence

Who Is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's Australian Husband & Hotelier, Now Accused Of Domestic Violence

Arjun Bijlani Puts Wife Neha Swami's Pregnancy Rumours To Rest, Calls Them 'Craziest'

Arjun Bijlani Puts Wife Neha Swami's Pregnancy Rumours To Rest, Calls Them 'Craziest'

Celina Jaitly Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband Peter Haag After 15 Years Of Marriage:...

Celina Jaitly Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband Peter Haag After 15 Years Of Marriage:...