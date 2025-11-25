Arjun Bijlani Puts Wife Neha Swami's Pregnancy Rumours To Rest, Calls Them 'Craziest'

Arjun Bijlani | Instagram

Recently, rumours have been swirling about actor Arjun Bijlani's wife, Neha Swami, being pregnant again. The Rise And Fall winner addressed these speculations, calling them the 'craziest rumours.' The actor clarified, firmly debunking the reports and confirming that there is no truth to them.

Filmygyan uploaded a clip on social media where Arjun is seen clarifying that his recent post on Instagram made many believe that his wife Neha is pregnant again.

He uploaded a slew of photos and video for Bharti Singh's baby shower that was misunderstood as Arjun's wife Neha's baby shower by many. Clarifying the same, Arjun said, "Craziest rumour recently- Neha is pregnant again (sic)."

He further added, "Bharti ke usme wo pehle photo waisi dal gayi thi, team ne daal thi and then everyone is wishing me. I was like mera nahi hai yaar, aage bhi photo dekho, Bharti kaa hai (sic) (In Bharti's post, that first photo was uploaded by the team, and then everyone started wishing me. I was like, it's not mine, yaar. Look at the next photo, it's Bharti's)."

In Bharti's baby shower post, Arjun captioned it "0 marks for guessing that I’m team baby girl 👼🏻🩷🎀 (sic)." This made Nakuul Mehta comment, "Many congratulations Arjun to the three of you ❤️," thinking that his wife Neha is pregnant. This further made Arjun clarify in the reply, saying, "bhartis not mine 😂."

As per Bollywood Shaaadis, Arjun and Neha met each other in a party through a common friend. After dating each other for several years, the duo got married on May 20, 2013 at ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. In 2015, they welcomed a baby boy named Ayaan.