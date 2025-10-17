 Arjun Bijlani WINS Rise And Fall, Takes Home ₹28 Lakh After Defeating Aarush Bhola & Arbaz Patel: 'Journey Bohot Mushkil Tha...' – VIDEO
Television actor Arjun Bijlani won the reality show Rise And Fall, defeating Aarush Bhola and Arbaz Patel, and took home Rs 28 lakh along with the trophy. Reflecting on his journey, Arjun said, "All's well that ends well. Maine socha nahi tha ki mein kabhi reality show karunga… Finally, mein yeh show jeet chuka hoon."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
Television actor Arjun Bijlani won the reality show Rise And Fall, defeating social media influencer Aarush Bhola and reality TV star Arbaz Patel. He took home the prize money of Rs 28 lakh along with the trophy. After his win, Arjun opened up about his journey on the show, describing it as similar to his real-life path, starting from the very bottom, experiencing a rise, then a fall, and finally rising again to reach his current position.

Arjun Bijlani On Winning Rise And Fall

Arjun said, "All’s well that ends well. Maine socha nahi tha ki mein kabhi reality show karunga, lekin yeh show bohot interesting hai. Iss mein kahi saare challenges hai, and the biggest challenge for me was to win it. Finally, mein yeh show jeet chuka hoon. Mein bohot khush hoon, aur bohot logon ne mujhe support kiya hai yeh journey mein."

Arjun Bijlani Says His Journey In Rise And Fall Was 'Difficult'

Further, he added, "Bohot mushkil tha, ek breakdown bhi hua tha mera bich mein, jaha aise lag raha tha ki the show is not meant for me, fir usdin mujhe meri family ki photo mili thi, aur mein bohot roya tha, aur maine apne aap se kaha tha ki ab show kar raha hoon, toh give up nahi karna hai, end tak ladte rehna hai."

Arjun added that after winning Rise And Fall, all he wants is to go home, lie down on his bed, and simply relax. Most of all, he's excited to hug his son and celebrate this victory with his family.

When asked about participating in Bigg Boss, Arjun said, "Never say no." He added that now he wishes to celebrate Diwali with his family.

The top six contestants were Arjun, Arbaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Aarush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, and Nayandeep Rakshit.

