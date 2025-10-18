Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim Gets Married, Hides Husband's Face In FIRST Pictures From Her Nikaah Ceremony | Instagram @zairawasim_

Mumbai: ccc, who rose to fame with some acclaimed performances in movies such as "Dangal", "Secret Superstar", and "The Sky Is Pink", left the netizens pleasantly surprised by pictures from her wedding. Yes, the 24-year-old is now a married woman.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Zaira uploaded two photographs from what seemed to be an intimate wedding ceremony. The primary photo showed her signing her nikaah nama, the marriage contract, with her hand decorated with intricate mehendi designs and adorned with a statement emerald ring.

This was followed by an image of the bride and groom showing their back to the camera as they stand under the night sky looking up at the moon. While Zaira was seen with a deep red dupatta intricately embroidered with golden threadwork, the groom wore a cream-colored sherwani with a matching stole for the special day.

“Qubool hai x3, (sic)" she captioned the post.

One of the Insta users wrote in the comment section, “Leaving everything for Allah is a rare kind of strength, and you’ve shown it beautifully. Your journey inspires me every day. May this new chapter bring you peace, joy, and every blessing you deserve queen you are phenomenal (sic),” another person wrote, “Allahumma barik, sister. May Allah bless your marriage and keep you both together till Jannah, Ameen (sic).”

Another one penned, "You chose Deen over Dunya — that’s true success. May Allah bless your Nikah with love, peace, and endless barakah. Mabrook on your marriage!"

The third comment read, "@zairawasim_ Wal’Laahi my sister, I’m so happy for you. My words fail, tears almost came. May Allah bless this union! You left everything for Rab and He had and will shower his blessings upon you and now upon your partner also, In’Shaa’Allah."

While it is not known who Zaira has chosen as her life partner, several others congratulated her on the new beginning.

Back in 2019, Zaira announced that she was quitting the film industry, stating that acting conflicted with her faith.

