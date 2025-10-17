Rahul Gandhi Meets Zubeen Garg's Family In Guwahati, Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Singer: 'Assam Should Know What Happened In Singapore'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of late singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, Assam, on Friday (October 17) to offer his condolences to the bereaved family. The popular Assamese singer's untimely death had sent shockwaves across the country, leaving fans and the music fraternity in deep mourning.

In visuals that have now surfaced online, Rahul is seen meeting Zubeen's wife Garima Saikia Garg and other family members and consoling them. The Congress leader also paid an emotional tribute to the late artist, remembering his contribution to Indian and Assamese music.

While interacting with media after visiting Zubeen's house, Rahul said, "It is very sad for me to come here under these circumstances. I told the family I would have liked to come under happier circumstances. When I was 17, I went for a mountaineering course in Sikkim, and every day during training, I would see Mount Kanchenjunga. What I liked about the mountains is that they are honest, transparent, unshakable, and beautiful."

"Gaurav Gogoi told me that Zubeen ji said he was like Kanchenjunga, and it immediately connected with me - he truly embodied those qualities. He had wealth, success, and humility, which is something Assam should be proud of," he added.

VIDEO | Guwahati: After paying tribute to singer Zubeen Garg and meeting his family, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "It is very sad for me to come here under these circumstances. I told the family I would have liked to come under happier circumstances. When I… pic.twitter.com/W0wA7X6NXJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 17, 2025

Zubeen passed away on September 19 in Singapore. In his death case, the Singapore Police has shared a statement that, based on their preliminary investigation, they haven't found any foul play.

The official statement of the Singapore Police read, "The Singapore Police Force is aware of speculation and false information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg’s death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play."

The statement further read that the investigation may take another three months, and after that, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore.

"The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," they concluded the statement.

Read Also Zubeen Garg Death: Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival In Assam Postponed In Honour Of The Late Singer

Meanwhile, five people have been arrested in Assam in Zubeen's death probe. The five suspects are Northeast Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, police officer and cousin Sandipan Garg, and his two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.