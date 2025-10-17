Eisha Singh To Play A Pivotal Role In Naagin 7: Report

Instagram: Eisha Singh

Naagin 7 is one of the most-awaited upcoming TV shows. Reportedly, it features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead role, and Chandni Sharma will be seen as a parallel lead. Now, according to a report in Times of India, Eisha Singh has also joined the cast of Ekta Kapoor's show.

A source told TOI, “We plan to reveal the cast gradually to keep the excitement alive for the new season. Eisha Singh is the latest addition, and she fits her role perfectly. She will bring her own charm and depth to the series.”

If the report turns out to be true, Naagin 7 will mark Eisha's return to a fiction TV show after two years. Her last fiction show was Bekaboo (2023), which was also produced by Ekta Kapoor.

After Bekaboo, Eisha featured in Bigg Boss season 18, and her friendship with Avinash Mishra in the reality show had become the talk of the town.

When it comes to the male lead of Naagin 7, there are reports that Namik Paul will be seen opposite Priyanka. However, there's no official confirmation about it. There were even reports that Vivian Dsena will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

While the official release date of Naagin 7 has not yet been announced, reportedly Pati Patni Aur Panga is going to go off air next month, and Ekta Kapoor's show will replace it. So, let's wait and watch!

The last season of Naagin 7 featured Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. It had started airing on February 12, 2022, and the last episode aired on July 9, 2023.

Naagin 7 Promo

A few days ago, Colors TV shared a promo of Naagin 7, and captioned it as, "Jab zehr milega aag se, duniya hil uthegi inke takraar se! (sic)."