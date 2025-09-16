Namik Paul To Be Seen Opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Naagin 7?

Instagram: Namik Paul / Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

After Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2, now everyone is waiting for the return of Naagin on television with Naagin 7. Ekta Kapoor's show has been in the news for the past few months, and there have been multiple reports about the actors and actresses being considered for it. Reportedly, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been roped in to play the lead role. However, there's no official confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, according to a report in IWMBuzz, Kumkum Bhagya actor Namik Paul is being considered to play the male lead in Naagin 7. A source told the portal, “Namik Paul is a strong contender for a major lead role in Naagin 7.”

Namik is currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya, which is going to end on September 19, 2025. A few days ago, he had shared a picture from the last day of the shoot, and captioned it as, "Heavy hearts. Happy faces. These beautiful people I had the pleasure to work with. And a Happy Ever After ❤️ Thank you to everyone who went on this journey with us. Randhawas Out."

Kumkum Bhagya is also an Ekta Kapoor show, so if this report of Namik starring in Naagin 7 turns out to be true, we won't be surprised. Earlier, there were reports that Vivian Dsena might be playing the lead role in Naagin 7, but there has been no official confirmation about it.

Naagin 7 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited shows of the year. Let's hope that the makers soon announce its cast and the release date.

Do you think Namik and Priyanka will make a good onscreen jodi?