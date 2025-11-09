'You Took Our Hearts With You': Sussanne Khan, Farah Ali Khan Share Emotional Videos With Late Mother Zarine Khan

Interior designer and actor Hrithik Roshna's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who lost her mother Zarine Khan on Friday (November 7), penned an emotional tribute to her late mother and shared a throwback video with her on social media. Zarine passed away at her residence in Mumbai after suffering from age-related ailments. She was 81.

Zarine is survived by her husband, veteran actor Sanjay Khan, and four children, Sussanne, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

Sussanne, in the video, called Zarine her 'God' and 'life'. The clip also featured some memories with Zaine and other family members.

"My bestestttttt friend, my God, my life. Our beautiful mummy.. you are always going to be our guiding light," Sussanne wrote.

She also revealed that Zarine helped shape the person she has become today. "You taught us all to live it our own way. with the epitome of grace and love. May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy.. We love you beyond love, beyond life.. and from now until we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the angels in heaven how to love. they are so lucky to have you."

"P.S You took all our hearts with you," Sussanne concluded and added the track "My Way" by Frank Sinatra Willie Nelson in the backdrop.

Soon after she shared the video, actress Preity Zinta commented, "She will always be alive in all our hearts my darling." Shenaz Treasury wrote, "Sorry Suzanne 💔 can’t imagine anything more difficult 😥 sending love."

Other celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Sonal Chauhan, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, and Karishma Tanna also reacted to the post.

Sussanne's sister Farah Ali Khan also shared a video in which Zarine is heard singing Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. "To my mother, my soul mate, the woman who touched many lives with her love warmth and shine. You will be missed because no one can ever be like you," Farah wrote.

She added, "Your legacy will always continue to inspire many and I promise to walk in your footsteps and keep our family bonded together forever. Your friends will become my friends and i will love them and keep them close. Will miss you until we meet again ❤️❤️❤️ Rest in peace my darling Mamma."

Reacting to it, actress Dia Mirza commented, "Such a precious person. If there ever was a legacy to aspire for it would be hers. A legacy of love and kindness."

Zarine's last rites were attended by Sussanne's formed husband, Hrithik Roshan, Aly Goni and Saba Azad. Reportedly, a prayer meet will be held on Monday (November 10) at Mumbai's JW Marriott.