Here's Why Zarine Khan's Funeral Was Held As Per Hindu Traditions

Veteran actor Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan, passed away on Friday. Her funeral became the talk of the town because the family performed cremation according to Hindu traditions. Many netizens started questioning about it. So, the real reason behind the Hindu cremation ceremony is that Zarine was a Hindu before marriage.

Before getting married to Sanjay Khan, Zarine's maiden name was Katrak. So, that's why the funeral was held as per Hindu traditions.

Zarine was 81 years old, and she passed away due to age-related ailments. She is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and her four children Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

Zarine Khan Films

Zarine started her career as a model and was seen in movies like Tere Ghar Ke Samne and Ek Phool Do Mali. However, later she quit films.

She had met Sanjay when she was only 14 years old. Later, they started dating, and in 1966, they got married.

Hrithik Roshan Attends Ex-Mother-In-Law's Funeral

Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014, but the two continued to be friends with each other. The actor attended the funeral of his ex-mother-in-law, and he was accompanied by his girlfriend, Saba Azad.

After Hrithik and Sussanne's divorce, while talking about her bond with the actor, Zarine, in an interview with IANS, had said, "He is still like a son to me. The divorce has no bearing on our relationship. We have been friends for years. Hrithik is the father of my grandchildren, and that bond lasts for life."

Bollywood Celebrities Pay Last Their Last Respect To Zarine Khan

After hearing the news of Zarine's demise, many Bollywood celebrities like Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, Shabana Azmi, and others rushed to Sanjay Khan's house to pay their last respects.