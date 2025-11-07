 Zarine Khan Death: Hrithik Roshan Attends Ex-Mother-In-Law's Funeral Along With Girlfriend Saba Azad - Watch Video
Veteran actor Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan, passed away on Friday, November 7, 2025. She was the mother of actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan. Hrithik Roshan, who was earlier married to Sussanne, visited the Khan's residence to pay his last respects, and later also attended the funeral. The actor was accompanied by his girlfriend, Saba Azad.

Sachin T
Updated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
Hrithik and Sussanne got divorced in 2014. However, the two have been very cordial with each other, and even after the divorce, they continued to be friends.

When Zarine Khan Spoke About Her Bond With Hrithik Roshan

After Hrithik and Sussanne's divorce, while talking about her bond with the actor, Zarine, in an interview with IANS, had said, "He is still like a son to me. The divorce has no bearing on our relationship. We have been friends for years. Hrithik is the father of my grandchildren, and that bond lasts for life."

Bollywood Celebrities Pay Last Their Last Respect To Zarine Khan

Many Bollywood celebrities, like Gauri Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, Shabana Azmi, and others, were clicked at Sanjay Khan's house on Friday.

When Zarine Khan Spoke About Parties At Her Home

A few months ago, Farah Khan for her cooking show, went to Zarine's house. While talking to Farah, Zarine had revealed that earlier many parties used to take place at her house, and Amitabh Bachchan used to dance on her terrace. Farah also revealed how her wedding functions had taken place in Zarine's house. We are sure Bollywood celebrities are going to miss Zarine.

We at the Free Press Journal pray that her soul rests in peace.

