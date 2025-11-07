 The Family Man Season 3 Actress Ashlesha Thakur Falls Down During Trailer Launch Event - Watch Viral Video
During the trailer launch of The Family Man Season 3, Ashlesha Thakur stumbled while walking down the stage alongside Priyamani. Paps caught the moment on camera, and it quickly went viral online. Reacting to the clip, a fan commented, 'Jb comfortable ni ho heels me to kyu pehnna hai (sic).'

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
The Family Man Season 3 | YouTube/Instagram (Amazon Prime Video, Telly Chakkar)

Ashlesha Thakur experienced an awkward moment during The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch event. The entire cast of the show was present in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. For the occasion, Ashlesha was seen wearing a stylish black strapless dress, turning heads with her elegant appearance.

The Family Man Season 3 Trailer Launch: Ashlesha Thakur Falls Down

During The Family Man Season 3 trailer launch event, Ashlesha was seen holding Priyamani's hands as they walked down the stage, with Sharib Hashmi accompanying them. As Ashlesha walked down the stairs, she lost her balance and fell. In the process, she suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction as her strapless black dress slipped, but Priyamani quickly helped her regain composure. One of the team members instantly came in between, helping Ashlesha with her dress. The video went viral on social media, and a netizen took a jibe at the actress, "Jb comfortable ni ho heels me to kyu pehnna hai (sic)."

The Family Man Season 3 Trailer

In the official trailer of The Family Man Season 3, Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) is seen revealing his job to his children. In a humorous moment, he tells his son that he is an agent, to which the boy innocently asks, “A travel agent?”

Later in the trailer, Srikant is shown on the run, branded a wanted criminal. This time, however, he is fleeing alongside his family. Jaideep Ahlawat joins the season as the man tasked with tracking him down. The storyline this season centres on a drug cartel operating in North-East India, promising a mix of high-stakes action and family drama.

The Family Man Season 3 Release Date

The Family Man Season 3 will be released on Friday, November 21, 2025. Espionage action thriller drama is created by Raj & DK. The previous seasons of the show is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

