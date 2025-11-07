Bigg Boss 19: No Extension For Salman Khan's Show; Grand Finale To Take Place On THIS Date?

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (biggbosscolors.tv)

Is Bigg Boss 19 getting a four-week extension? This Is the question everyone has been asking. However, a recent report suggests that there will be no extension for the show.

As per India Today's report, Bigg Boss 19 is not getting any extension. "There are absolutely no plans to extend the season (sic)," said a source to the outlet. The makers will indeed be sticking to 15-week episode release pattern.

When Will Be Bigg Boss 19 Finale?

Bigg Boss 19 finale will take place on December 7, exactly one month from today. Since Salman Khan has already given his dates to his upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan', makers of BB19 cannot shift the grand finale.

Who Could Be The Possible Winner Of Bigg Boss 19?

There are many speculations about who will be the winner of Bigg Boss 19. However, each week, Gaurav Khanna reportedly takes away most votes (as per the voting trend online). In the recent episode, Gaurav said, "Maine hoon superstar TV ka." He further told Farrhana Bhatt, "Finale me khadi hoke taali bajayegi mere liye, tu pehchani jayegi ki tu mere season me aayi thi, dekhna."

Talking about the winner of the show, a user tweeted, "Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 19? It looks like the makers want GK to be the winner, but I really hope he doesn’t win. Let’s see (sic)." Another claimed, "Gaurav Khanna is the winner of Bigg Boss 19 (sic)."

This week, Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri and Farrhana Bhatt are nominated. Let us further wait for the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode to know who will be eliminated this week. You can watch Bigg Boss 19 new episodes from Monday to Sunday from 9 pm onwards on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar.