Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Result Week 11: Neelam Giri & Farrhana Bhatt In Bottom Two? Know Who Is Leading

Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Results: The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' is just around the corner! Once again, we could see one, or even two, Bigg Boss 19 contestants leaving the house. Week 11 saw five contestants eliminated, and with it being Friday, the final voting trends are almost here.

Even though television's self-proclaimed "superstar" Gaurav Khanna is up for elimination this week, many believe he will not be voted out. According to early voting results, Gaurav is leading with the highest votes and is likely to be saved this week.

Based on X posts, Gaurav is leading with around 30-45% votes, followed by Abhishek Bajaj or Ashnoor Kaur. Farrhana Bhatt is in danger zone with around 10-20% votes. The voting trends hint that Neelam Giri is at the bottom with the least votes.

Voting line has been closed on Friday, November 7 at 10 am.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Neelam Giri Be Eliminated?

There is a high chance of Neelam being eliminated in Week 11's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During the first few weeks, the entire house tried hard to save her. She now seems to have understood the game, but according to several online posts, Neelam may have received the lowest votes this week. These are only speculations, so we will have to wait for Weekend Ka Vaar to find out what happens.

Bigg Boss 19: Will Pranit More Re-Enter?

In a recent promo clip, Neelam opens the storeroomdoor, saying, "Usme koi hai, koi leta hua hai" (There is someone, someone is lying down). This prompts everyone to rush to the store. As Mridul peeks inside, it appears he has spotted a familiar face, and he shouts in excitement. Fans immediately speculate, "Pranit More is back."

