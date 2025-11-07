 Zarine Katrak Death: Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin Arrive At Sanjay Khan's House In Mumbai For Final Goodbye—VIDEO
Zarine Katrak passed away on Friday, 7 November, at the age of 81 due to age-related ailments. Several celebrities, including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Bobby Deol, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan, as well as Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora, arrived at Sanjay Khan’s residence to pay their last respects to Zayed Khan’s mother.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
Zarine Katrak | Instagram (Pallav Paliwal, Sussanne Khan)

Zarine Katrak Death: Amid the passing of Zarine Katrak (Zarine Khan), Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were spotted arriving at Sanjay Khan's residence. In the video, Jasmin wore a loose-fitting white shirt paired with denim jeans, while Aly Goni donned a black t-shirt, denim, and a cap.

Aly and Jasmin share a close bond with Sussanne Khan, who is dating Aly's brother, Arslan Goni. Both immediately stepped out of the car and entered the house without addressing the media. With visible sadness on their faces, the duo opted to shield their eyes with sunglasses.

Read Also
'Not Allowed In My Religion': Aly Goni REACTS To Criticism For Not Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'...
Besides Aly and Jasmin, Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Boby Deol, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Saba Azad, Sonal Chauhan, Pashmina Roshan, and others were also seen arriving at Sanjay's house, to pay their respects.

Zarine Khan Death

Zarine Khan was surrounded by her family as she reportedly passed away peacefully on Friday, November 7, 2025. As per Hindustan Times' report, Zarine passed away due to age-related ailments.

She is survived by her husband Sanjay Khan and four kids, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora and Zayed Khan.

Farah Khan Ali's Heartfelt Post For Mother Zarine Khan (Throwback)

Celebrating her mother, Farah uploaded a video for Zarine Khan back in 2024. She wrote a big note, saying, "Celebrating Zarine Khan, my mother who plays so many roles effortlessly. My greatest gift and blessing from God Almighty." Explaining how her mother is like, she said, "She is kind caring generous loving. She is strong, loyal, family oriented and supportive of all around her." Read the full post below:

Zayed Khan Thanks Women In His Life (Throwback Post)

On the occasion of Women's Day, Zayed Khan thanked his sisters and mother, saying, "To the women in my life , who have always had my back . Who have always been firm but loving."

He added, "I wouldn’t have been able to make it this far without your love and support . I salute you and the strength you all bring to keeping this family together." Read the full post below:

