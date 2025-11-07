Mirai On OTT: Where To Watch Teja Sajja's Fantasy Action Film In Hindi?

Mirai On OTT | Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Mirai is a fantasy action-adventure film starring Teja Sajja as Vedha Prajapati. The film is directed and written by Karthik Gattamneni. It was released in theatres on September 12, 2025, and received a good response from critics and audiences. The Hindi version of the film is streaming on JioHotstar.

About Mirai

The film explores themes of ancient Indian mythology and the eternal struggle between good and evil, focusing on a destined hero's journey of self-discovery and the fight against a dark force to protect powerful ancient texts. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Experience the power of BRAHMAND, In HINDI! This is HISTORY, This is FUTURE, This is MIRAI 🥷 #Mirai Now Streaming in Hindi on JioHotstar."

Experience the power of BRAHMAND, In HINDI! This is HISTORY, This is FUTURE, This is MIRAI 🥷#Mirai Now Streaming in Hindi on JioHotstar. pic.twitter.com/abclvDRttb — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) November 7, 2025

Plot

The film Mirai tells the story of a young man named Vedha Prajapati who realises he is the foretold hero meant to safeguard nine ancient, potent scriptures made by Emperor Ashoka. The antagonist, Mahabir Lama (The Black Sword), seeks these texts to achieve immortality and dominate the world. With the aid of a celestial weapon called Mirai and a woman named Ambika, Vedha must discover his true identity and strength to defeat the Black Sword and rescue the world.

Cast and characters

The film features Teja Sajja as Vedha Prajapati, Manchu Manoj as Mahabir Lama, Jagapathi Babu as Angama Bali, Jayaram as Agasthya Muni, Rajendranath Zutshi as Banshi, Venkatesh Maha as Vikram, and Kishore Tirumala as CI Ashok, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

Mirai's screenplay is written by Manibabu Karanam. It is produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. A. Sreekar Prasad has edited the film and Gowra Hari has composed the music of the film.