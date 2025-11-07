Kamal Haasan Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Ulaganayagan On OTT Platforms

By: Sachin T | November 07, 2025
Padma Bhushan Awardee Kamal Haasan is one of the finest actors In the Indian cinema. On the occasion of 71st birthday on Friday, November 7, 2025, take a look at some of his best movies on OTT:
Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction film in which Kamal Haasan has played the role of Supreme Yaskin. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
Vishwaroopam is an action spy film in which the actor played the role of a former soldier of the Indian Army, Vishwanath. It is available on JioHotstar
Vikram is an action-thriller film in which he played the titular role, a former top secret agent who comes out of retirement on a personal mission to dismantle a massive drug syndicate. It is available on JioHotstar
Vishwaroopam 2 is a sequel to the original film in which the actor played the role of a former soldier of the Indian Army, Vishwanath. It is available on JioHotstar
Indian is a vigilante action film in which the actor played the role of Senapathy. It is available on Netflix
Chachi 420 is a comedy film in which Kamal Haasan essayed the role of Prakash Paswan/Laxmi Godbole. It is available to watch on YouTube
Anbe Sivam was released in 2003. In the film Kamal Haasan played the role of Nallasivam. It is available on Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and YouTube
