 'Cringe, Awkward': Malaika Arora, 52, SLAMMED For 'Vulgar' Dance Moves In Yo Yo Honey Singh's Music Video Chillgum
Malaika Arora faced backlash after the teaser of her music video Chillgum with Yo Yo Honey Singh from his album 51 Glorious Days was unveiled on Thursday. Netizens called her dance moves 'cringe.' A viral Reddit photo showing her twerking close to Honey Singh drew more criticism. One user said, "It’s just vulgar," while another added, "Not sexy, just forced."

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood star Malaika Arora is set to feature in singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's new music video, Chillgum, from his latest album 51 Glorious Days. On Thursday, November 7, a new teaser was unveiled featuring Malaika. However, she faced massive backlash for her dance moves, which netizens found 'vulgar.' Some users commented that the moves were neither sexy nor attractive, adding that the video seemed like an attempt to recreate the rap videos of the 90s.

Check out the video:

article-image

How Netizens Reacted

Soon after a photo of Malaika Arora and Yo Yo Honey Singh went viral on Reddit, where she was seen with her tongue out, seemingly twerking close to him, netizens reacted sharply, calling it 'cringe' and 'embarrassing.'

While some argued that her item number in Thamma’s Poison Baby had left fans in awe, this one clearly did not.

Malaika doing such things at this age is ewwing me out
byu/wdym_adi inBollyBlindsNGossip
A user commented, ". It's because she can't do it properly and that's why it seems vulgar. Same thing happened with Tripti in mere mehboob song. First these choreographers come up with the most sleaziest in your face sexual/vulgar moves and then if an actress can't pull it off ( because let's be real not everyone can dance great ) they get shamed online."

Another said, "True. Sunidhi chauhan's aankh is an example of a good item song where Sunidhi and Sanya Malhotra are doing amazing moves without feeling weirded or forced."

A third comment read, The problem is that it isn’t even sexy or attractive. It’s just vulgar. You can mostly get away with frisky behaviour and performances if you know how to make it actually look good. Just take a look at old projects Malaika was in compared to this one."

As of now, Malaika has not yet reacted to the criticism.

