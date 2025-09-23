Exes Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Share A Warm Hug After 'Ignoring' Each Other At Homebound Screening In Mumbai - VIDEOS

Exes Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted together on the red carpet of the screening of Homebound in Mumbai on Monday (September 22). Several videos from the event have gone viral, capturing the duo sharing a warm hug before engaging in a brief conversation. Their cordial interaction quickly caught the attention of fans, who were surprised to see them together after their breakup.

After greeting each other, Arjun and Malaika were also seen exchanging pleasantries with Homebound director Neeraj Ghaywan.

The actors continue to maintain mutual respect despite parting ways.

In another video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Malaika and Arjun were seen mingling with other guests at the screening. However, they did not appear to interact with each other in the clip, which led fans to speculate that the two "ignored" one another.

Malaika, known for her impeccable fashion choices, made heads turn in a striking black-and-gold embroidered corset-style crop top. She paired the bold top with high-waisted black fitted pants, completing her look with minimal accessories and a sleek low-bun hairstyle. Arjun, on the other hand, opted for a classic black suit.

Malaika and Arjun's breakup

For those unversed, Arjun and Malaika reportedly began dating in 2018. The couple never shied away from making their relationship public. They used to often attend events hand-in-hand and post loved-up pictures on social media. However, after nearly six years of togetherness, they decided to part ways in 2024.

Interestingly, the two never made a formal announcement regarding their breakup. It was only during the promotions of Singham Again that Arjun confirmed his single status. "Abhi main single hoon," he had said.

While the exact reason behind their separation remains unknown, reports suggested that the split was amicable. A Pinkvilla report at the time had mentioned, "They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other."

Their bond was further evident when Arjun stood by Malaika after her father passed away in September 2024. Arjun was one of the first to reach her residence and remained by the family's side throughout the investigation and rituals.