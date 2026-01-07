Karina Kubiliute Says She's Vacationing In Goa With 'Family' Amid Kartik Aaryan Dating Rumours, Turns Off Comments On Instagram

UK-based Karina Kubiliute, who was recently linked to Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, addressed the ongoing dating rumours in a subtle yet noticeable manner. Karina once again updated her Instagram bio and clarified that she is holidaying with her "family" and not with the actor.

The dating buzz began after Kartik and Karina shared photos from what appeared to be the same beach location in Goa. Netizens were quick to spot similarities in their posts, pointing out identical beach beds, matching towels and similar sea-facing angles. These observations led many to speculate that the two were holidaying together.

Adding fuel to the rumours was the claim that Kartik had been following Karina on Instagram and allegedly unfollowed her after the dating gossip gained traction.

Now, in her Instagram bio, Karina mentioned, "I don’t know Kartik, I’m not his gf, I’m on holiday with my family." On Tuesday, she updated her bio which read, "I don’t know Kartik."

It may be mentioned that Karina also disabled the comments on her Instagram posts. She also saw an increase in her followers on the video and photo-sharing social media platform.

She had around 9,000 followers on January 6, however, within 12 hours, her followers increased to over 13,000.

According to a report by Sunday Guardian, Karina is a student at Carlisle College in the UK and is also a cheerleader. Her age has particularly drawn attention, as Karina is reportedly 18, while Kartik is currently 35.

While Kartik has not reacted to the rumours or issued any clarification, his personal life continues to remain a subject of public interest. He has often found himself in the spotlight for his alleged relationships.

Earlier, he was speculated to be dating actress Sreeleela, though neither of them confirmed the reports.

Over the years, the actor has also been linked to several actresses, including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which also starred Ananya, Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff. Released on Christmas 2025, the film received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office, earning Rs 43.15 crore worldwide.

Up next, Kartik will be seen in Naagzilla and Anurag Basu’s yet-to-be-titled film, where he stars opposite Sreeleela.