 'She Is Amazing...': Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Picks Deepika Padukone Over Priyanka Chopra, Praises Indian Cinema
Actress Sophie Turner praised Bollywood and expressed her desire to star in a film, saying, "I love Deepika Padukone. She is amazing," while picking Deepika over Priyanka Chopra. This sparked speculation about possible tension, especially after Sophie unfollowed Priyanka on Instagram after her divorce from Joe Jonas. Sophie continues to follow Nick Jonas and Priyanka's cousin, Parineeti Chopra.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
Actress Sophie Turner, who is currently gearing up for her new show Steal, set to release on January 21 on Amazon Prime Video and starring Archie Madekwe and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, expressed her love for Indian cinema and said she would love to be a part of a Bollywood film.

Sophie Turner Praises Indian Cinema

During an interview with The Firstpost, Sophie was asked if she follows Indian cinema, to which, the actress said, "That's tough but Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT. I love Deepika Padukone. She is amazing. I loved watching RRR. I would love to be a part of a Bollywood movie. I would love to be a part of the song and dance. It’s such a spectacle. It is unlike anything we will ever see on a western film set."

Netizens React To Sophie Turner Picking Deepika Padukone Over Priyanka Chopra

Soon after, netizens reacted to Sophie Turner picking Deepika Padukone over Priyanka Chopra, who is her sister-in-law Nick Jonas' wife, while Sophie is married to singer Joe Jonas.

Some Reddit users speculated there might be tension between Sophie and Priyanka, noting that Sophie even unfollowed PeeCee on social media after her divorce.

Interestingly, Sophie continues to follow Nick and even Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra.

A user on Reddit commented, "She unfollowed PC after the whole divorce fiasco. A lot of people accused PC of releasing articles showing that she was the better bahu and how Sophie was jealous of her. Idk how much of this is true but PC somehow got entangled in the PR drama between Joe and Sophie."

Another added, "She didn’t take priyanka’s name, that’s sus." A third user said, "The Jonas household is going to be buzzing tonight lol! Sophie is salty about that whole family, I guess."

Deepika and SRK are Sophie Turner’s favourite Indian actors
byu/delightfulderek69 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Sophie married Joe Jonas in 2019, but Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023. They share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

