Is Coldplay's Chris Martin, 48, Dating 29-Year-Old Sophie Turner After Ending His 8-Year Relationship With Dakota Johnson?

Love is in the air again for Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin! The singer, who reportedly called it quits with long-time partner, actress Dakota Johnson after eight years together, has now been linked to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Both stars are currently single, with Sophie having recently split from British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

Chris Martin Dating Sophie Turner

According to The Daily Mail, Chris and Sophie recently went on a 'secret date.'

Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson Broke Up In September

The report further stated that Sophie and Peregrine parted ways in late September, shortly after attending a high-society wedding. This came despite multiple reports of splits and reconciliations between the two over the summer.

Sources claimed that the pair were seen bickering and arguing between passionate kisses on the dance floor. However, actress Sophie didn’t appear to be upset over losing her Viscount-in-waiting, as she reportedly went on a date with Chris the very next week.

When Joe Jonas Suprises Sophie Turner With Birthday Wish From Chris Martin

Sophie has been revealed to be a huge Coldplay superfan. On her birthday, her ex-husband, Joe Jonas, surprised her with a video message from Chris. The gesture moved Sophie to tears as she received the special message.

The clip, taken from Joe's 2020 show Cup of Joe, shows Sophie being surprised on her birthday by her then-husband, with a video from her now new love interest. Sitting in a restaurant, Joe handed her his phone, saying, "I have someone who wants to wish you a happy birthday."

Holding her hands to her face in shock, Sophie squealed, "It's Chris Martin!”

Meanwhile, talking about Chris's relationship with Dakota, they began dating in 2017, making their first public appearance as a couple in 2018. In 2024, reports surfaced that they were engaged, but an insider revealed they were "in no rush to get married."

Earlier this year, Dakota accompanied Chris to Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour in India. She was seen attending three of the band’s concerts, showing her support to her boyfriend, on January 19 and 21 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, and on January 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sophie married Joe Jonas in 2019, but Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023. They share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Meanwhile, Chris Martin was previously married to Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple parted ways in 2015 but continue to co-parent their two children — daughter Apple and son Moses.