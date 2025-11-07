'Amitabh Bachchan Used To Dance At My Terrace': When Zarine Khan Spoke About Legendary Parties At Her House - VIDEO

Zarine Khan | YouTube (Farah Khan), Instagram (Amitabh Bachchan)

Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan, passed away on Friday. She was not only an actress but also Bollywood’s first interior designer. Her home was a well-known gathering spot for Bollywood celebrities. During Farah Khan’s popular cooking show with Dilip, Zarine shared how Amitabh Bachchan used to dance on the terrace of her house.

11 months ago, Zarine Khan, along with her son Zayed Khan, appeared on Farah Khan's YouTube channel. During the heartfelt conversation, Farah talked about the legendary parties that happened at Zarine and Sanjay's house. Describing a moment, Zarine said, "When Amitabh was not Amitabh (meaning famous), he used to come and dance at my terrace here and for the parties." She further spoke about Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, and others.

Zayed, on the other hand, recalled being just 12 years old when Bollywood legends used to come to their house for parties. He remembered the entire Indian cricket team visiting, including Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Srikant, and others. On the other hand, Zarine recalled how she spotted Parveen Babi's face and how the actress then got her big break with her hsuband's film 'Chandi Sona.'

During the episode, Farah Khan called herself a part of Zarine's family. She remembered how her wedding functions took place at Zarine's house. So far, Farah has not posted anything regarding Zarine's death online.

Bollywood Celebs Pay Last Respect To Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan passed away on the morning of November 7 due to age-related ailments, as per reports. Several Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving at Sanjay Khan’s residence to pay their last respects to Zarine. Jaya and her daughter, Shweta Bachchan, were spotted at the house, while Rakul Preet Singh was seen leaving after meeting the grieving family. Other celebrities, including Saba Azad, Shabana Azmi, Bobby Deol, and Jackie Shroff, also visited to offer their heartfelt condolences and pay their final respects.