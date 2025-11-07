 SS Rajamouli Unveils First Look Of Prithviraj Sukumaran From His Next Film; Netizens Compare It To Kaal From Krrish 3 & Dr Otto Octavius From Spider-Man
SS Rajamouli Unveils First Look Of Prithviraj Sukumaran From His Next Film; Netizens Compare It To Kaal From Krrish 3 & Dr Otto Octavius From Spider-Man

SS Rajamouli's next untitled movie starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming pan-India films. On Friday, Rajamouli unveiled the first look of Prithviraj from the film, and netizens are comparing it to Kaal from Krrish 3 and Dr. Otto Octavius from Spider-Man.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
SS Rajamouli's next untitled movie starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming pan-India films. On Friday, Rajamouli unveiled the first look of Prithviraj from the film. He tweeted, "After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known."

He further wrote, "Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair… literally… (sic)."

Netizens Are Comparing Prithviraj Sukumaran's Look To Kaal & Dr. Otto Octavius

Reddit users have hilariously reacted to the first look of Prithviraj, and they are comparing it to Kaal from Krrish 3 and Dr. Otto Octavius from Spider-Man.

A Reddit user shared Vivek Oberoi's picture from Krrish 3, and wrote, "He did it before....(sic)." Another Reddit user wrote, "Charles xavier meets Doc octopus. 😅 Rajamouli kahin post RRR global acknowledgement ki expectations mei collapse na kar jaye (sic)."

One more netizen wrote, "What the F is that 🤣🤣🤣🤣, reminded me of Anushka from Zero (sic)."

Check out the comments below...

We all have high expectations from SS Rajamouli. But, clearly, Prithviraj's first look has received mixed reactions from netizens. Now, we are sure fans of Priyanka and Mahesh are also eagerly waiting for their first look.

The movie will mark PeeCee's comeback to Indian cinema after a gap of seven years. Her last Hindi release was The Sky Is Pink, which had hit the big screens in 2019.

SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu Movie Title

The makers have not yet officially announced the title of the film. But, there have been reports that the movie is titled Varanasi.

SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu Movie Release Date

The release date of the movie is not yet announced, but it is expected to hit the big screens next year. This will be Mahesh Babu's first pan-India movie.

