Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy! Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra & Other Celebs Send Love To New Parents: 'Welcome To The Club'

Katrina Kaif, 43, and Vicky Kaushal, 37, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday. The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram, writing, "Our bundle of joy has arrived." Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Ayushmann Khurrana were among the many celebrities who congratulated the new parents on social media.

Updated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Katrina Kaif, 43, and Vicky Kaushal, 37, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday, November 7. The couple took to Instagram to share the joyful news with their fans, announcing the arrival of their little one.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy

In a joint post, Vicky and Katrina posted a note that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy." The note mentioned that the baby was born today and was signed by both parents at the end.

Along with the post, Vicky captioned it, "Blessed."

Check out the official announcement:

Celebrities Send Love To New Parents

Soon after Katrina and Vicky shared the news on social media, fans and industry friends alike began celebrating this joyous milestone. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club. So happy for you and vicky." Priyanka Chopra shared, "Sooooo happy! Congratulations."

Parineeti Chopra said, "Congratssssssss new mamma and papa!" Ayushmann Khurrana shared, "Best news. Congratulations." Madhuri Dixit commented, "Congratulations to both of you! Sending love to the little one."

Rajkummar Rao commented, "Heartiest Congratulations @vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif This is the most beautiful feeling. God bless you guys and the little one." Lara Dutta said, "Congratulations."

Maniesh Paul wrote, "Big big congratulations to both of you and the entire family."

Dia Mirza wrote, "So happy for you both. Welcome to the best phase of your lives." Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Amazing both of you. All my love." Rakul Preet Singh added, "Omggggggg congratulationsssss u two. So happpy." Bipasha Basu said, "Congratulations to both of you. Love to the little bundle of joy."

Kiara Advani wrote, "Heartiest congratulations mama and papa! #Classof2025."

Other celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bharti Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Neha Dhupia, among others also sent love to the new parents.

Katrina and Vicky, who got married in 2021 in the picturesque locale of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, announced their pregnancy by sharing an Instagram post on September 23.

