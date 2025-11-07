'Shameless': Farrhana Bhatt Faces Backlash For 'Tu Aurat Hai' Comment On Gaurav Khanna In Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (Jio Hotstar)

Gaurav Khanna VS Farrhana Bhatt:

The recent task in the Bigg Boss 19 house has created quite a ruckus. During the musical guitar competition, Shehbaz Badesha was made the operator of the task while everyone else played the game. In one round, Shehbaz decided that Gaurav Khanna was removed. Amidst all this, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri started vibing and singing on "GK kya karega," while Gaurav continued saying, "Shehbaz tu galat ja raha hai."

After Gaurav was eliminated from task, Tanya and Farrhana instigated him. During the heated argument, Farrhana Bhatt said to Gaurav, "Tu aurat hai (You are a woman)." This statement divided the fans on social media.

As BB Tak tweeted, "Farrhana told Gaurav Khanna, "Tu aurat hai, isliye tera koi point of view nahi." So according to her, women don’t have opinions? Farhana is using ‘aurat’ as an insult, even being one herself," fans started calling out Farrhana in the comment section.

One user called out "peace activist" Farrhana, saying, "Some people forget that empowerment isn’t about being a woman, it’s about respecting one—she clearly missed that memo."

Another tweeted, "Wow! Using “aurat” as an insult while being a woman herself? That’s peak hypocrisy. Women have opinions, power, and voice — no one can erase that. 💪." Another wrote, "Farhana says to GK, "Will you fight with women? Do you even consider yourself a woman too?"

Soon after the recent fight, hashtags like #GauravKhanna and #FarhanaBhatt started trending online. After the fight, the house was divided in two parts, one supporting Farrhana and others supporting Gaurav. Let us further wait for weekend ka vaar to know who will Salman Khan support.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 new episodes from Monday to Sunday at 9 pm IST on Jio Hotstar.