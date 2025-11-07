 'Shameless': Farrhana Bhatt Faces Backlash For 'Tu Aurat Hai' Comment On Gaurav Khanna In Bigg Boss 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Shameless': Farrhana Bhatt Faces Backlash For 'Tu Aurat Hai' Comment On Gaurav Khanna In Bigg Boss 19

'Shameless': Farrhana Bhatt Faces Backlash For 'Tu Aurat Hai' Comment On Gaurav Khanna In Bigg Boss 19

Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna engaged in a heated argument during a recent Bigg Boss 19 task. Farrhana provoked Gaurav, saying, "Tu aurat hai, isliye tera koi point of view nahi," sparking massive outrage online. Netizens slammed her remark, calling it shameful. One user wrote, "She insulted herself and every woman." Another said, "Using 'aurat' as an insult? That's hypocrisy."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (Jio Hotstar)

Gaurav Khanna VS Farrhana Bhatt:

The recent task in the Bigg Boss 19 house has created quite a ruckus. During the musical guitar competition, Shehbaz Badesha was made the operator of the task while everyone else played the game. In one round, Shehbaz decided that Gaurav Khanna was removed. Amidst all this, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri started vibing and singing on "GK kya karega," while Gaurav continued saying, "Shehbaz tu galat ja raha hai."

After Gaurav was eliminated from task, Tanya and Farrhana instigated him. During the heated argument, Farrhana Bhatt said to Gaurav, "Tu aurat hai (You are a woman)." This statement divided the fans on social media.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Trends: Double Elimination Shocker In Week 11, Neelam Giri To Get EVICTED?
article-image

As BB Tak tweeted, "Farrhana told Gaurav Khanna, "Tu aurat hai, isliye tera koi point of view nahi." So according to her, women don’t have opinions? Farhana is using ‘aurat’ as an insult, even being one herself," fans started calling out Farrhana in the comment section.

FPJ Shorts
'Shameless': Farrhana Bhatt Faces Backlash For 'Tu Aurat Hai' Comment On Gaurav Khanna In Bigg Boss 19
'Shameless': Farrhana Bhatt Faces Backlash For 'Tu Aurat Hai' Comment On Gaurav Khanna In Bigg Boss 19
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For 5346 Vacancies At dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Check Steps To Apply
DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For 5346 Vacancies At dsssb.delhi.gov.in; Check Steps To Apply
'Should Not Carry Burden On Yourself, Pilots Not To Be Blamed': SC Issues Notice To Centre On Air India Crash, Slams 'Nasty' Report By US Media
'Should Not Carry Burden On Yourself, Pilots Not To Be Blamed': SC Issues Notice To Centre On Air India Crash, Slams 'Nasty' Report By US Media
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 7, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 7, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw

One user called out "peace activist" Farrhana, saying, "Some people forget that empowerment isn’t about being a woman, it’s about respecting one—she clearly missed that memo."

Another tweeted, "Wow! Using “aurat” as an insult while being a woman herself? That’s peak hypocrisy. Women have opinions, power, and voice — no one can erase that. 💪." Another wrote, "Farhana says to GK, "Will you fight with women? Do you even consider yourself a woman too?"

Soon after the recent fight, hashtags like #GauravKhanna and #FarhanaBhatt started trending online. After the fight, the house was divided in two parts, one supporting Farrhana and others supporting Gaurav. Let us further wait for weekend ka vaar to know who will Salman Khan support.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 new episodes from Monday to Sunday at 9 pm IST on Jio Hotstar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Shameless': Farrhana Bhatt Faces Backlash For 'Tu Aurat Hai' Comment On Gaurav Khanna In Bigg Boss...

'Shameless': Farrhana Bhatt Faces Backlash For 'Tu Aurat Hai' Comment On Gaurav Khanna In Bigg Boss...

Zayed Khan & Sussanne Khan's Mother Zarine Katrak Passes Away At 81 In Mumbai

Zayed Khan & Sussanne Khan's Mother Zarine Katrak Passes Away At 81 In Mumbai

OTT Releases This Week: From Maharani Season 4 To The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Check The List Of...

OTT Releases This Week: From Maharani Season 4 To The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Check The List Of...

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy! Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra & Other Celebs Send...

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy! Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra & Other Celebs Send...

Jatadhara Review: Sonakshi Sinha And Shilpa Shirodkar Try To Step Out Of Their Comfort Zone In This...

Jatadhara Review: Sonakshi Sinha And Shilpa Shirodkar Try To Step Out Of Their Comfort Zone In This...