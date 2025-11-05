Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Trends: Double Elimination Shocker In Week 11, Neelam Giri To Get EVICTED?

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Farrhana Bhatt)

Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Trends: Who will be evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house this week? The contestants in nominations this week are Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj, Farrhana Bhatt, and Ashnoor Kaur. According to reports, there are chances of a double elimination this week.

As per Siasat’s report, a double eviction is on the cards this week. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. So, if a double eviction does take place, who will be eliminated this week? Let’s take a look at the early voting trends below:

Bigg Boss 19 Early Voting Trend: Who Might Be Safe This Week?

As per the early voting trend, Gaurav Khanna and Abhishek Bajaj might be safe this week. Fans believe Gaurav is clearly the "fans' favorite" contestant and will get saved with probably the highest vote.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 11 Voting Trend: Who Might Get Eliminated?

It is believed that three contestants; Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, and Farrhana Bhatt, may have received the lowest number of votes. Neelam had been saved in the past few elimination rounds; however, according to early voting trends, she might be evicted this time.

Farrhana and Ashnoor are also fighting hard to stay in the Bigg Boss 19 house. While Farrhana may sometimes come across as toxic, she has certainly managed to capture everyone’s attention on the show. Although she often finds herself at the centre of conflicts, Farrhana is regarded as a strong-headed and determined contestant.

Google par bhi vote kardo



Link :"Bigg Boss 19 Voting: Online Voting Poll & Live Result Today (WEEK 11)" https://t.co/5Oj3iIUCaO#vote#bahana. #FarrhanaBhatt pic.twitter.com/caUQYHcWCz — ♥⁠╣Aryan╠⁠♥ (@Ilyas16721) November 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Ashnoor is believed to lack a clear game plan in the show. However, the actress enjoys a strong fan base outside the house, thanks to her extensive work in the television industry. These, of course, are just speculations based on early voting trends.

We will have to wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to find out who will be eliminated in Week 11.

Amid the Bihar Assembly polls, Bhojpuri singer-actor Dinesh Lal Yadav was seen extending his support to Neelam Giri. In a video, he urged his fans, saying, “Bihar mein chunav hai, aap log NDA ko vote dijiye... aur Bigg Boss mein Neelam Giri ko vote dijiye. Woh bhi wahan nominate ho gayi hai, aap wahan unko 99 votes de sakte hain.”

You can watch new episodes of Bigg Boss 19 at 9:00 pm IST on JioHotstar and at 10:30 pm IST on Colours TV.