Bigg Boss 19 Finale Pushed Ahead? 4 Week Extension Expected, Know New Release Date

Bigg Boss 19 | Instagram (biggbosscolors.tv)

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Date: Bigg Boss 19 is now approaching its finale, but reports suggest that the finale might be extended. The release of the final episode could be delayed by a few weeks. So, when can viewers expect the Bigg Boss 19 finale? Let’s take a closer look below:

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Episode Release Date Pushed Ahead?

So far, neither the makers of Bigg Boss 19 nor the streaming platform has confirmed anything about a postponement of the finale episode’s release date. However, Bigg Boss Khabari reports that the Bigg Boss 19 finale will be pushed back by four weeks, nearly a month’s extension.

The finale episode was earlier reported to release on December 7, 2025. If the reports are true, the Bigg Boss 19 finale episode might not air until sometime in January 2026. An official official announcement is awaited.

Bigg Boss 19: Another Wildcard Expected To Enter The House

It was previously rumoured that Akanksha Jindal might enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan dropped a hint at Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife Akanksha Jindal's entry in the house. However, the rumours have been debunked now, and there are reports of Rise and Fall fame Arbaz Patel entering the Bigg Boss 19 house.

As per India Forum's report, Nikki Tamboli's boyfriend, Arbaz, hinted about going inside the Bigg Boss 19 house in one of his Instagram Lives.

As of now, Pranit More, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and Natalia Janoszek have been evicted from Bigg Boss 19 house. Pranit More was previously eliminated because of health reasons. It was reported that the comedian was hospitalised after getting out of the Bigg Boss house.

You can watch Bigg Boss 19 new episodes at 9 pm IST on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm IST on Colors TV.