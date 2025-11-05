 Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Farhana Bhatt's Family SUES Amaal Mallik's Aunt For Calling Her 'Terrorist,' Demands ₹1 Crore In Damages
Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farhana Bhatt's family has sued co-contestant Amaal Mallik's aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder, and YouTube channel Fifafooz over a 'hate-filled' remark calling Farhana a 'terrorist.' The legal notice seeks the video's removal, a public apology, and Rs 1 crore in damages. Copies of the notice have also been sent to the National and Maharashtra State Commissions for Women.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farhana Bhatt's family has sued co-contestant Amaal Mallik's aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder, over a 'hate-filled' remark after she called Farhana a 'terrorist' in one of her interviews on the YouTube channel of Fifafooz.

Farhana Bhatt's Family Sues Amaal's Aunt For Calling Her 'Terrorist'

Farhana's family has issued a legal notice requesting the immediate removal of the video in question, a public apology, and damages amounting to Rs 1 crore for the alleged reputational and emotional harm suffered by Bhatt.

The copies of the notice have also been sent to the National and Maharashtra State Commissions for Women for appropriate action.

The statement read, "Legal action initiated over defamatory and hate-filled remarks against Ms. Farhana Bhatt. The family of Ms. Farhana Bhatt, actress and national-level Taekwondo athlete currently seen in Bigg Boss Season 19, have expressed deep distress over defamatory and communally charged remarks made against her in a recent YouTube interview. A legal notice is issued to Mrs. Roshan Garry Bhinder, Fifafooz YouTube Channel, and YouTube India for publishing and promoting false and hateful statements, including the outrageous and baseless allegation calling Ms. Bhatt a 'terrorist.'"

Farhana Bhatt's Family States They Chose To Respond With Dignity

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that the family has chosen to respond with dignity and legal recourse, rather than stoop to the level of mudslinging and online provocation being carried out by the other side, referring to Amaal’s aunt.

"The family urges the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified or hateful content and to respect the legal process now underway," said Farhana's family in the legal notice.

