Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Reveal Daughter Ekleen's Face For FIRST Time, Visit Mumbai's Gurudwara On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 – VIDEO

Actor couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary finally revealed the face of their daughter Ekleen for the first time. On Wednesday, November 5, the duo, along with their one-year-old daughter, visited a Gurudwara in Mumbai to seek blessings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The couple, who had often hidden their daughter’s face on social media, finally introduced her in public.

Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary Reveal Daughter's Face

Prince was seen wearing a white kurta, twinning with his baby girl, who looked adorable in a pretty white dress, while Yuvika donned a beautiful red salwar suit. The family happily posed for the paparazzi, with Yuvika joining her hands in a gesture of respect and encouraging little Ekleen to do the same. Ekleen's cuteness stole hearts on social media.

Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary Celebrate Daughter's 1st Birthday

A few days ago, Prince and Yuvika celebrated daughter's 1st birthday together. Sharing the photos, Prince wrote, "Happy birthday my baby doll @ekleennarula_ I love u so much my baby . U have changed my life with ur beautiful smile , papa apke liye sab kare ge apka sab say acha insaan banane ke kosish kare ge tah ke ap sab ko respect do or full roadie banai ge mera beti fighter bane ge mama ke jaan or papa ke life."

He added, "Best time hota hai jab ap mummy or papa bolte ho sab ruk jata hai I love u my baby."

Yuvika and Prince, whose love story began on Bigg Boss 9, tied the know on October 12, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ekleen October 19, 2024.