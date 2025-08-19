Prince Narula Condemns Attack At Elvish Yadav's Gurugram House Amid Rivalry: 'Bura Laga, Maa-Baap Rehte...'

Photo Via Instagram

Roadies XX gang leaders Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula’s ongoing feud has been in the spotlight for some time. Amid this, Prince reacted to the firing at Elvish's Gurugram house on Sunday morning, when three unidentified bike-borne assailants fired over two dozen bullets. Condemning the attack, he said he felt bad after seeing the news.

Prince Narula Condemns Attack At Elvish Yadav's House

On Monday (August 18), Prince took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Kisi ke ghar goli chalana theek baat nahe kise k maa baap vaha rehte hai kise ko bhe lag sakte hai or is main unke kya galti hai agar artist kama raha hai toh vo mehnat k baad he hai bura laga news dekh kar."

(Firing at someone’s house is not right, especially when their parents live there and someone could get hurt. What fault do they have in this? If an artist is earning, it’s because of their hard work. I felt bad seeing this news)

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram story/@princenarula

Elvish Yadav's First Statement After Firing At Gurugram House

On Monday, Elvish issued a statement after firing at his place and wrote, "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you."

Bhau Gang Claim Responsibility For Firing At Elvish's House

Following the attack, a member of the Bhau gang, Bhau Ritoliya, claimed responsibility in an online post, accusing the YouTuber of promoting gambling. The gang said Elvish was targeted for promoting betting apps and 'destroying lives,' warning that anyone found promoting such apps in the future would face similar consequences.

Meanwhile, Yadav's father stated that the family had received no prior threats. The attackers fired around 25-30 rounds before fleeing the scene.