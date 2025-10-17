Amaal Mallik APOLOGISES To Farhana Bhatt For Calling Her Mother 'B-Grade' On Bigg Boss 19, Team Issues Statement - VIDEO

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned chaotic as a heated fight broke out between Amaal Mallik and Farhana Bhatt during a captaincy task. The confrontation began when the actress shredded a letter sent by Neelam Giri's parents to gain an advantage in the task. However, this left the housemates angry, especially Amaal.

In a fit of rage, Amaal snatched food from Farhana's plate, threw it away, and even broke the plate in the living area. The tension escalated further when Farhana called Amaal a "B-grade person," to which the singer-music composer responded with an obscene remark involving her mother.

wtff amaal; “tu aur teri maa b grade hai farrhana, tu jabh jabh khana khaegi me phenkunga” nepo ch**** teri aukat kya hai? and no one stopped him. #farrhanabhatt • #bahana • #biggboss19



pic.twitter.com/DTtJu6fUsD — shawty (@19hajjar) October 16, 2025

In the latest promo of the show, Amaal is seen apologising to Farhana for his words. He says, "Whatever I have told you about the **** thing, I am sorry, I don't mean it. Baaki tereko accept karna hai to kar, nahi karna hai to mat kar. I am sorry about that statement."

Bigg Boss 19 PROMO



Amaal Mallik Ne Sorry Bola Farhana Ko & Pranit Ne Kya Farhana Ko Roast pic.twitter.com/55fc8xcU8E — BiggBoss24x7 (@BB24x7_) October 16, 2025

Soon after the episode aired, Farhana's team slammed Amaal on X. They shared an official statement which read, "Amaal, the confidence you can’t show in front of the men in the house somehow only comes out when it’s the women. How much of a man are you, really? Throwing food from someone’s plate isn’t drama it’s pure disrespect. No matter how intense the fight, that kind of behavior is cheap, shameful, and completely unacceptable."

"You didn’t just cross a line you erased it. Commenting on Farhana’s parents, especially her mother, was beyond low. She was genuinely hurt imagine hearing such things from someone you once called a friend. As Farhana said, 'That’s why I cried. I don’t even want my mom to come during family week and see people like this'," it added.

Amaal, the confidence you can’t show in front of the men in the house somehow only comes out when it’s the women. How much of a man are you, really?



Throwing food from someone’s plate isn’t drama it’s pure disrespect. No matter how intense the fight, that kind of behavior is… https://t.co/G3U0pIcwX4 — Farrhana Bhatt (@Farrhana_bhatt) October 16, 2025

Reacting to the post, Amaal team wrote, "We've always valued Farhana and Amaal's friendship in the past. But, Farhana herself spoke behind her own friends, disrespected Amaal over a simple thing and even tore Neelam’s family letter just to get back. Everyone has crossed lines...let’s not act like only one person went wrong. Taali kabhi ek hi haath se nahi bajti."

"And about the 'confidence' part, we’ve all seen Amaal’s biggest fights have been with men. We also stood up for her when one of the 'men' acted against her. Let's not even get started about that," they further wrote.

Amaal's apology comes after intense backlash from housemates. The internet is divided over the incident. While some say Farhana shouldn't have shredded Neelam's letter and she should not have proved Amaal, others opined that the singer overreacted to the situation.

Some also slammed Amaal for bringing family members in between their fights.

Farhana knew what she was doing.. she provoked Amaal exactly how she wanted and of course what Amaal said wasn’t right, but the provocation was clearly from her side. Pure evil energy.#AmaalMallik #BiggBoss19



pic.twitter.com/sb1xQEVUL3 — 𝓒𝓻𝔂𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓵 🔮 (@crisiscrystall) October 16, 2025

Atleast amaal said sorry but this Ms Sadist Vamp is giving attitude as if she didnt utter any filth from her gutter mouth.



So called peace activist!



Also saw a post where PM called her fake& attention seeker! 1st time i agree with you PM.#AmaalMallikpic.twitter.com/amj5f2jpdg — Dr.A. (@AkshUtopia) October 16, 2025

More I watch #BiggBoss19 , More I hate #AmaalMallik



Today I am disappointed in every single contestant who choose silence but ponced on her except #AbhishekBajaj who atleast had dignity to inform & take stand for FARHANA when that pathetic man Amaal abused her mother#BB19 pic.twitter.com/twfJxsleEh — saurav (@itsinstagram) October 16, 2025