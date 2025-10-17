Charlie Puth & Wife Brooke Sansone Announce Pregnancy One Year After Marriage, Singer Adorably Cradles Her Baby Bump—VIDEO

Photo Via YouTube

Singer Charlie Puth is all set to embark on a new chapter of fatherhood as he and his wife, Brooke Sansone, have announced that they are expecting their first baby together after one year of marriage. The singer revealed the pregnancy in the most adorable way through his new music video, Changes. where his wife made a brief appearance to share the happy news.

Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone Announce Pregnancy

At the end of Puth's music video Changes, Brooke, dressed in a cosy red sweater, is seen proudly flaunting her baby bump. Charlie then lovingly cradles her belly, placing his hand gently on her stomach before the couple share a warm smile and walks away in a sweet embrace.

Check out the video:

Charlie Puth Hinted At Big Reveal

Days before announcing the pregnancy, Charlie shared a cryptic note hinting at the big reveal. Posting a photo on his Instagram handle on October 8, he wrote: "Changes out 10.16. This is the song I wanted you to hear first because it’s a perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why…"

All About Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone's Relationship

Charlie and Brooke exchanged vows at the singer's family's estate in Montecito, California, on September 7, 2024. The ceremony took place in front of an olive tree, a location chosen for its special significance to Sansone.

The couple announced engagement on September 5, 2023, with Puth sharing the news on Instagram alongside photos of Sansone's pear-cut engagement ring.

Charlie Puth made his relationship with Brooke Sansone official in December 2022, sharing a series of images of the duo taken in a photo booth while celebrating his 31st birthday.