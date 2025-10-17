Viral: 3-Year-Old KBC Promo Is A Prediction Of Ishit Bhatt's Episode With Amitabh Bachchan; Watch Video | Instagram @neerajsiingh__

Ishit Bhatt, one of the youngest contestants who appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati, has been a talking point on the Internet for his unintentionally rude behaviour, sparking parenting concerns. Amid rising trolls and criticism, a 3-year-old KBC commercial is going viral for having the exact similarities with the most talked-about episode.

The old commercial features KBC host Amitabh Bachchan and Gagan Arora, playing a 20-year-old contestant at the famous reality show. Arora's character is exactly how a 20-year-old Ishit Bhatt would behave on the show. In the now-viral ad, Amitabh Bachchan asks a question to the overenthusiastic contestant. Before Big B could give him all four options, the contestant's answer was in a rush.

Bachchan gives him a warning about the risk, but the contestant, being confident in his instinct, goes on to lock the answer exactly like Ishit Bhat, who lost the game during the 5th question after giving a wrong answer due to overconfidence.

WATCH VIDEO:

The 3-year-old commercial is giving netizens 'deja vu' feels as Gagan Arora's answer goes wrong in the advertisement, proving that listening to all the options carefully and thinking before giving the final answer is very important in this game.

Ishit Bhatt's episode is one of the most talked-about topics on the Internet. Netizens are referring to the 10-year-old as 'the most hated kid on the Internet.'

Experts Say Ishit Bhatt Might Be Suffering From A Mental Condition & Not Bad Parenting

Several medical professionals urged people to look at the incident through a more compassionate lens. Psychiatric experts, including Dr. Pankaj Borade, Consultant Psychiatrist at Ruby Hall Clinic, suggested that the child’s behavior might reflect symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) rather than a lack of discipline.