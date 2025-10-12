 Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Kid Fails To Answer Question About Ramayana, Amitabh Bachchan Says, 'Overconfidence Mein Galti...'
A video of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17 has gone viral on social media in which a kid is seen talking a bit rudely to Amitabh Bachchan. The kid, named Ishit Bhatt, is a resident of Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and he is in the fifth standard. His behaviour during the show has left netizens fuming.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
Season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently going on, and recently, some kids were seen on the hot seat answering the questions asked by the host Amitabh Bachchan. While most of the kids are very friendly with Big B and talk to him respectfully, one kid is facing backlash on social media for the tone he used while talking to the megastar.

A video has gone viral on social media in which a kid is seen talking a bit rudely to Big B. The kid, named Ishit Bhatt, is a resident of Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and he is in the fifth standard. His behaviour during the show has left netizens fuming.

Before Big B starts asking him questions, he tells the megastar, “Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna.” Later, when Bachchan starts asking questions, even before the options are given, Ishit says to lock the answer that too in a very overconfident way.

When a difficult question is asked, Ishit waits for options, and then tells Big B, “Arre option daalo.” Later, when he answers, he shouts and says, “Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo.” Well, it turns out to be a wrong answer, and he loses and doesn’t even win a single penny.

After Ishit fails to answer the question, Big B says, "Kabhi kabhi bachhe over confidence mein galti kar dete hai."

Ishit Bhatt’s Behaviour Leaves Netizens Fuming

Netizens are quite upset with the kid’s behaviour. A netizen tweeted, “It's okay if your child has knowledge, but if he doesn't have manners  or if he doesn’t know how to talk in front of elders  he can never be successful. If I was in Amitabh Bachchan's place, I would slap him twice and then ask questions (sic).” 

Another X user wrote, “Perfect ending. Arrogance got schooled. Maybe now the parents will learn, raising a brat isn’t parenting, it’s public nuisance training. (sic).”

One more netizen tweeted, “Oversmart kid (sic).” Check out the comments below…

Meanwhile, some netizens are defending him and urging people not to be so harsh on the kid. Some X users have also pointed out that maybe this was scipted. Check out the tweets below...

Talking about the TRP of the show, KBC 17 is not getting a good response.

