Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Shares Unseen Pictures From Her Birthday Celebration In Amsterdam

By: Murtuza Iqbal | October 12, 2025

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are enjoying their vacation in Amsterdam, and they also celebrated the latter's birthday (September 29) there.

Instagram

On Sunday, October 12, 2025, Sneha took to Instagram to share some unseen pictures from her birthday celebration.

Instagram

She captioned it as, "A birthday night , just us (sic)."

Instagram

Allu Arjun and Sneha are surely giving a royal vibe in these pictures.

Instagram

While wishing his wife on her birthday, the Pushpa actor had posted, "Happy Birthday Cutie 🖤"

Instagram

A couple of days ago, Sneha on Instagram had shared a few pictures from their Amsterdam vacation.

Instagram

She had captioned it as, "No itinerary, just magic 🖤"

Instagram

Allu Arjun's fans are super happy to see these pictures of their favourite star with his wife.

Instagram