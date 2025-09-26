Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: 12th Fail Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son Makes It To Amitabh Bachchan's Show As A Question

In Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati, many questions related to Bollywood are asked. Recently, 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's son, Agni Chopra, was mentioned in one of the questions. Senior journalist and Agni's mother, Anupama Chopra, took to Instagram to share the picture of the same.

The question was, "Agni, a part of the MI New York team in Major League Cricket 2025, is the son of which Hindi film director?" The four options were, A: Rajiv Rai, B: Rajkumar Santoshi, C: Nitesh Tiwari, and D: Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Sharing the picture of the TV, Anupama wrote, "When your son is a question on #kaunbanegacrorepati and then demands more respect at home because @amitabhbachchan Sir said his name (sic)."

Netizens React To Anupama Chopra's Post

While some netizens were excited to see Agni's name in the question, some trolled him and the Chopra family. A netizen commented, "Is this real?? Crazy drop in quality of questions asked man (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Hahaha... Why not... I would have asked for my food to be delivered in my room if I was him..lol. heartiest congratulations (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Proud parents." Check out the comments below...

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Vidhu Vinod Chopra won a National Award for his film, 12th Fail. The movie was honoured with the Best Feature Film award. Vikrant Massey, who played the lead role in it, won the Best Actor award for his performance in the movie.

After winning the National Award, Chopra visited LK Advani, as the politician had given his first National Award in 1977. While the pictures, Anupama had written, "In 1977 when VVC won his first National Award for his FTII diploma film Murder at Monkey Hill, Shri L.K Advani who was then I & B minister presented it to him. Today, after winning his 6th and 7th National Awards for 12th Fail, we first went to seek his blessings. It was a very emotional moment. What a journey!"