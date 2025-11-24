 'He Was My Childhood Crush': Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja On Dharmendra's Demise
Govinda had visited Dharmendra when the veteran actor was in the hospital, and the former also attended the funeral of the late actor on Monday. Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has opened up about Dharamji's demise, and she revealed that the Sholay actor was her childhood crush.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 10:39 PM IST
Yashvardan Ahuja / Dharmendra / Sunita Ahuja |

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025. His demise has made everyone very upset. Many Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, and others, attended his funeral at Pawan Hans, Mumbai. Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, who was also very close to Dharamji and his family, has spoken about the veteran actor's death.

While talking to Midday, she said, "I was very sad; he was my childhood crush. The last time we met was when I had visited him during Ganesh Chaturthi. Esha Deol had hosted us at their home, and my son Yash and I went there. We met Dharmendra ji and Hema ji there."

"2 years back, we had even shared a stage, and I had danced with Dharamji at a reality show. My heart goes out to the family, and my deepest condolences to them. Dharamji was a legend, and the industry will surely remember him fondly. Matarani unki aatma ko shaanti de," she further added.

Govinda-Dharmendra Movies

Govinda and Dharmendra had worked together in many movies like Paap Ko Jalaa Kar Raakh Kar Doonga, Dadagiri, Zulm Ki Hukumat, Kaun Kare Kurbanie, and others. When he came for the funeral, the actor looked very sad. Check out his video below...

Dharmendra Upcoming Movies

We will get to watch Dharmendra for the last time on the big screens in the movie Ikkis, which is slated to release on December 25, 2025. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda.

On Monday, before it was known that Dharmendra had passed away, the makers of Ikkis had shared a poster featuring the veteran actor. They had captioned the post as, "Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another (sic)."

