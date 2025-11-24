Dharmendra Death: Ikkis' Crew Member Reveals Fans Kissed Veteran Actor's Chair, Applied Mud From His Footprints On Forehead

Sriram Raghavan / Dharmendra / Agastya Nanda |

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025. While he is no more with us, we will get to watch him on the big screens for the last time in Ikkis. A crew member of the Sriram Raghavan directorial revealed that when they were shooting in Lucknow, Dharmendra's fans would kiss the chair he sat on and apply mud from his footprints on their foreheads.

While talking to Hindustan Times, line producer Aroon Singh Dicky, said, “I have been in line-production for over two decades, but I have never in my life seen such a fan following."

He further said, “I saw people, including elderly women, kissing the chair he was sitting on and picking up the mud from his footprints to apply it on their foreheads. From my work experience, actor Sanjay Dutt has been the biggest crowd-puller so far, but Dharamji... ek jhalak dekhne ko log dewaane the!"

Aroon Singh Dicky Shares His Experience Of Working With Dharmendra

While talking about his personal experience of working with the veteran actor, Dicky said, “For me, it was a dream-come-true moment, as I am his die-hard fan. He is humble to the core. Itni duayen dete hain ki aap sharminda ho jaaye (He gives you so many blessings that you feel overwhelmed).”

He also revealed that Dharmendra was so humble that he was used to start talking to anyone, and always acknowledged his fans. Dicky further said, “There won’t be a loving superstar like him again.”

Ikkis Release Date

Ikkis, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, is slated to release on December 25, 2025. It will be hitting the big screens exactly a month after Dharmendra's death.

We are sure his fans are eagerly waiting for the film.