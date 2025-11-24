 'I Am Certainly Not A Quack': Sonali Bendre Reacts To Backlash She Faced For Her Tweet On How Autophagy Helped Her In Cancer Recovery
'I Am Certainly Not A Quack': Sonali Bendre Reacts To Backlash She Faced For Her Tweet On How Autophagy Helped Her In Cancer Recovery

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre on Monday took to X to share a note in which she has reacted to the backlash she faced for her tweet on how Autophagy helped her in cancer recovery. The actress posted, "I have never claimed to be a doctor, but I'm certainly not a quack either. I am a cancer survivor, someone who has lived through the fear, pain, uncertainty, and rebuilding that the disease brings."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Sonali Bendre | Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is a cancer survivor. A few days ago, she had shared a tweet in which she wrote about how Autophagy helped her in cancer recovery. However, she faced a lot of backlash for her tweet as many medical professionals dismissed her claim. So, the actress on Monday took to X to share a note and react to the whole controversy.

Her note read, "I have never claimed to be a doctor, but I'm certainly not a quack either. I am a cancer survivor, someone who has lived through the fear, pain, uncertainty, and rebuilding that the disease brings. Everything I've ever spoken about has been my experience and my learning. As I've repeatedly said, no two cancers are the same and no treatment path is identical. One of the many protocols I personally explored, after thorough research and medical guidance, was autophagy. It made a difference for me then, and continues to do so today... for me (sic)."

The Sarfarosh actress further wrote, "What truly matters is open, respectful dialogue. We don't all have to agree, but we should avoid dismissing one another simply because we lean toward different approaches. Each person must choose what feels right, safe, and empowering for them. I will always share my journey with honesty and humility, never as a prescription, but as lived experience (sic)."

article-image

Sonali Bendre's Tweet About Autophagy

On Friday, Sonali had tweeted, "In 2018, when I was diagnosed with cancer, this study really helped me. My naturopath introduced me to it, I researched it, and this is what I followed - Autophagy for healing. And I continue to follow it till date (sic)."

article-image

Sonali Bendre Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Sonali was last seen in the TV show Pati Patni Aur Panga as a host. The first season of the show went off air a few days ago.

She will next be seen in an OTT series titled Raakh, which also stars Ali Fazal in the lead role.

