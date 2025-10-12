 Farah Khan Makes Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow Dance To Shah Rukh Khan's Song Om Shanti Om - Watch Viral Video
Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 10:53 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Farah Khan, who is currently in Toronto, Canada, attended a Diwali celebration event there, and a video of her has gone viral on social media in which she is seen dancing to the Om Shanti Om title track along with the Mayor of the city, Olivia Chow. The video was shared by a social media account with the caption, "Only Farah Khan can get the Mayor of Toronto to groove Bollywood style! 💃✨ Such an iconic moment — Bollywood truly rules everywhere! (sic)."

Farah reshared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Not every day you get to make a Mayor dance." Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Farah Khan & Olivia Chow's Video

A netizen commented on the video, "Noooo Olivia Chow danced? Never seen that (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Our mayor loves dancing (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Farah can make anyone dance to her tunes (sic)."

Om Shanti Om was directed by Farah Khan and it was a super hit at the box office. Also, starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role, the film marked her acting debut.

The movie was released in 2007, but the songs are still famous, especially the title track, because it featured more than 30 actors from Bollywood.

Farah Khan Movies

Farah started her career as a choreographer and with the 2004 release Main Hoon Na, she made her directorial debut. Till now, she has directed films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year. Fans of Farah and SRK are eagerly waiting for them to collaborate again soon.

Meanwhile, Farah is nowadays busy with her YouTube channel. She and her cook Dilip visit homes of celebrities and they together they make food. Her vlogs are very popular, and even Dilip had become quite famous.

