'Amen!': Deepika Padukone REACTS To Feud Rumours With Farah Khan & Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram

Actress Deepika Padukone, who was launched by director Farah Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, was recently rumoured to have had a feud with Farah, with reports claiming they unfollowed each other on Instagram after Farah's comment about Deepika allegedly demanding an 8-hour work shift post-motherhood.

Reacting to the rumours, Farah clarified that she and Deepika never actually followed each other, and she was, in fact, one of the first to visit Deepika when her daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, was born. She added that not everything is done for Instagram and the paparazzi.

Deepika Padukone Reacts To Feud Rumours With Farah Khan

On Pinkvilla's Instagram post about Farah clarifying the reports, Deepika commented 'Amen!' along with a folded hands emoji.

What Farah Khan Said Feud With Deepika Padukone

Talking to Pinkvilla, Farah shared that she and Deepika had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot to avoid communicating on Instagram, choosing instead to stay in touch via direct messages and calls.

She added that they don't even exchange birthday wishes on Instagram, as Deepika doesn't like it. Clarifying her comment about Deepika's alleged 8-hour work shift, Farah explained that it was not a dig; rather, it was meant to make her cook, Dilip, joke that he would now also work 8 hours, even though he actually works only 2 hours.

Further, Farah stated, "This new trend of making anything into a fake controversy has to stop!! Last week, it was that Karan and I ignored Aayush on the red carpet, when in reality we had just met him down before coming up!! It can genuinely cause problems between people; thankfully, I pick up the phone and call them before it gets worse! But people need to stop doing this!"