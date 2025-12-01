Bigg Boss 19 Semi-Finale Week: Who's Likely To Win: Gaurav, Farrhana, Malti, Amaal Or Pranit?

Bigg Boss 19 Semi-Finale | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 has entered its semi-finale week, and all eyes are now on the potential winner. With Ashnoor Kaur's recent elimination, the race has tightened, so let's take a look at who the show's most popular contestants are at this stage:

Ahead of the finale week, BBTak conducted a poll to find out who is currently the most popular contestant in the Bigg Boss 19 house. The top six contestants still in the game are Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar. According to reports, Farrhana leads as the most popular contestant, followed by Gaurav Khanna in second place.

Meanwhile, Malti Chahar ranks lowest in popularity compared to Pranit, Amaal and Tanya. However, members of the cricket fraternity have begun rallying online, urging fans to vote for her.

🚨 Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Popularity Ranking Week-14



1. Farrhana Bhatt - 5,077 ❤️

2. Gaurav Khanna - 4,706*

3. Pranit More - 1,922

4. Amaal Mallik - 1,846

5. Tanya Mittal - 1,789

6. Malti Chahar - 1,357



Note: *500 likes deducted from GK post… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 1, 2025

As the poll was conducted, a user commented, "Farhana Bhat Winner #BiggBoss19 RISING WINNER FARRHANA (sic)." Another tweeted, "Farhana has become quite popular by fighting (sic)." Another wrote, "Farrhana bhatt the real winner (sic)." Another revealed their Top 3 finalist, "Farhana ,Pranit And Gaurav Should be Top 3 Finalists Bohot Maza Aayega Fir🔥(sic)."

In a recent promo clip, tensions flare between Tanya and Farrhana. The argument begins when Tanya asks Farrhana for her mascara, to which Farrhana snaps, "Tu apne pas hi rakh." Tanya fires back, "Isme kya attitude den wali baat hai (sic)," escalating the clash. The heated exchange ends with Farrhana telling Tanya, "I don’t take sh*t like you (sic)," while Gaurav and Pranit chuckle, joking about the two quarreling despite previously being friends.

Let us further wait to see whether Bigg Boss 19 will have any eviction this week or not. Until then, watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.